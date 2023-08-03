Israel Bans Al-Aqsa Construction Workers from Complete Renovations

Jerusalem, MINA – The Zionist occupation forces this morning on Wednesday prohibited Reconstruction and Restoration employees from completing their work in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“A group of Israeli occupation forces came to the workplace of the worker who started the restoration work and forcibly prevented the worker from continuing with his work,” a local source reported as quoted by the Palestine Information Center (PIC).

Amjad Shehab, a specialist in Zionist affairs, confirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque needs the restoration and maintenance of many of its facilities, while the Zionist occupation deliberately did not repair Al-Aqsa Mosque and left it alone.

He explained that unless serious intervention was carried out to restore Al-Aqsa, more stones would have fallen, indicating that excavations around and at the base of Al-Aqsa Mosque were the main cause of the stones falling.

Jerusalem researcher and activist Rasem Obeidat emphasized that Al-Aqsa Mosque is under real danger from the right-wing occupation government seeking to impose its settlement plans.

“And the Zionist occupation is trying to impose its imaginary sovereignty over the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” ​​explains Obeidat.

The occupation continues to prevent restoration work on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque or from carrying it out under strict supervision, in an act that threatens to threaten the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and more stones fell, such as the one that collapsed from the Dome of the Rock last week. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)