Jakarta Intensifies Road Flushing and Increases Water Mist to Reduce Pollution

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Provincial Government has intensified the watering of protocol roads and increased the installation of water mist generators in an effort to reduce air pollution in the capital city which is felt to be still high.

“At the same time, flush the roads with water mist on a wider scale,” said Jakarta Provincial Government (Pemprov) Air Pollution Task Force spokesperson Ani Ruspitawati when confirmed in Jakarta on Saturday, as quoted from Republika Online.

The watering of protocol roads in Jakarta is in collaboration with the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Department (Gulkarmat) .

As of Wednesday, watering had been carried out at 249 locations involving 243 cars and 976 personnel.

Meanwhile, for the water mist generator, Ani said that up to that date it had been installed in 79 buildings. In detail, four buildings in Central Jakarta, four buildings in North Jakarta, 27 buildings in West Jakarta, 40 buildings in South Jakarta, and four buildings in East Jakarta.

Then, the installation of water mist generators in the Jakarta Provincial Government buildings, consisting of five Mayor’s Offices and two in Blocks G and H of the Jakarta City Hall. In the future, said Ani, other government buildings will soon follow the installation of water mist generators.

Previously, Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono said that routinely spraying a number of protocol roads in the capital with fire engines could reduce air pollution.

“I just had a discussion with the Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK), according to him if the roads are watered it can reduce PM 2.5,” said Heru after attending the 20th Anniversary of the Tzu Chi Flats (Rusun) Cengkareng, Jakarta. West in August 2023.

Watering is carried out twice a day, namely in the morning at 10.00 WIB and in the afternoon at 14.00 WIB.

Heru also asked to intensify the use of water mist in tall buildings as an effort to reduce air pollution in the capital city.

According to Heru, using water mist can at least be an effort to make Jakarta’s sky better and bluer.

“Yes, we continue to ask that tall buildings must still have water mist. Yes, hopefully in the near future the sky will be blue,” said Heru in the GBK area, Jakarta, yesterday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)