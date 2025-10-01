Israel’s Ongoing Excavation Near Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Fears of Structural Damage

Al-Quds, MINA – Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem has drawn sharp criticism, with experts warning of potential structural damage to the holy site and accusing Israeli authorities of pursuing political agendas.

Footage captured on Monday shows tunnels promoted by Israel as “archaeological projects.” Critics, however, argue these activities aim to reinforce Israel’s historical claims over Jerusalem while undermining the internationally recognized “status quo” agreements.

The recent inauguration of the “Pilgrims’ Road” tunnel by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among several controversial projects in the area. These excavations come amid Israel’s war in Gaza and an uptick in visits by Israeli officials to the mosque compound.

Provocative actions, such as a far-right lawmaker raising an Israeli flag inside Al-Aqsa and a minister calling for the construction of a Jewish temple, have further fueled fears that the excavations could destabilize the mosque, either deliberately or through structural harm.

Also Read: 14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate had previously accused Israel of “deliberately destroying Islamic artifacts” from the Umayyad period during these excavations, describing them as living proof of Muslim ownership of the site. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Gives Hamas 3-4 Days to Respond to Gaza Peace Plan