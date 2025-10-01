SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel’s Ongoing Excavation Near Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Fears of Structural Damage

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: IQNA)
Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: IQNA)

Al-Quds, MINA – Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem has drawn sharp criticism, with experts warning of potential structural damage to the holy site and accusing Israeli authorities of pursuing political agendas.

Footage captured on Monday shows tunnels promoted by Israel as “archaeological projects.” Critics, however, argue these activities aim to reinforce Israel’s historical claims over Jerusalem while undermining the internationally recognized “status quo” agreements.

The recent inauguration of the “Pilgrims’ Road” tunnel by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among several controversial projects in the area. These excavations come amid Israel’s war in Gaza and an uptick in visits by Israeli officials to the mosque compound.

Provocative actions, such as a far-right lawmaker raising an Israeli flag inside Al-Aqsa and a minister calling for the construction of a Jewish temple, have further fueled fears that the excavations could destabilize the mosque, either deliberately or through structural harm.

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate had previously accused Israel of “deliberately destroying Islamic artifacts” from the Umayyad period during these excavations, describing them as living proof of Muslim ownership of the site. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

