Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday approved a military plan for the Israel Occupation Force to occupy Gaza City. The operation, code-named “Gideon’s Chariots II,” was presented by Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the senior military command.

The meeting included a wide array of top security and military officials, such as the Deputy Chief of Staff, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and representatives from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

According to sources, the plan is a continuation of a previous operation, “Gideon’s Chariots.” The Israeli occupation forces plans to issue approximately 50,000 call-up orders to reservists to prepare for the operation. The plan also includes measures to evacuate civilians from Gaza City to the southern part of the Strip to better isolate Hamas.

The approval of the plans comes against a proposal backed by Hamas that would involve the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a two-month ceasefire.

The Wednesday approval follows earlier reports that suggested a military takeover was imminent. On Tuesday, Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reported that the army had begun issuing emergency call-up orders, known as “Order 8,” to reservists. The report indicated that tens of thousands of reservists were expected to be called up and that military chief Eyal Zamir had already extended the tours of duty for reservists currently serving.

According to the Channel 12 report, the military was making “all final preparations” for a potential takeover of Gaza City. The outlet noted that an agreement on a hostage exchange with Hamas could occur even while the operation was underway.

In a separate report, the news agency Anadolu provided details on Israel’s broader strategy, citing witnesses who said Israeli forces had launched a major assault on August 11 in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood. This attack reportedly involved the destruction of homes, indiscriminate firing, and the forced displacement of residents. These actions are part of a phased plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was approved by the Israeli Cabinet on August 8. The plan involves relocating an estimated one million Palestinians from Gaza City to the south before a siege and assault on the city’s neighborhoods. []

