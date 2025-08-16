Israeli Strikes Leave Dozens Dead Across Gaza as Famine Tightens Grip

Gaza City, MINA – The night sky over Gaza flashed with explosions once again as Israeli forces unleashed a new wave of airstrikes and artillery bombardments across the besieged enclave late Friday and throughout Saturday, according to Palestine Information Center.

The attacks, concentrated in civilian areas and displacement camps, have left trails of devastation that rescue workers are still struggling to assess amid continuing strikes.

In the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, where thousands of displaced families had sought relative safety, a drone strike tore through a tent cluster shortly after dawn. Local medics reported two killed instantly and fifteen wounded, many with severe shrapnel injuries. Just hours earlier, another strike had claimed the life of a child playing near the al-Qarara port.

The central Gaza region suffered particularly heavy blows. At al-Awda Hospital, overwhelmed staff received nine lifeless bodies, six children and three women from separate attacks. Nearby, in al-Bureij refugee camp, an entire family was wiped out when their home took a direct hit. Neighbors digging through the rubble with bare hands pulled out the small bodies of four children, their parents, and an elderly grandmother.

Northern Gaza fared no better. Journalist Marwa Musallam became the latest media worker killed in the conflict when her body was recovered from the ruins of at-Tuffah neighborhood. Nearby Jabalia camp saw five perish in the collapse of a three-story residential building, its concrete floors pancaked together by the force of the blast.

Even the act of seeking food has become deadly. Multiple attacks targeted crowds gathering near aid distribution points, adding to the day’s grim toll. The Health Ministry’s latest report included eleven more starvation deaths, a cruel reminder that malnutrition now kills as efficiently as the bombs.

These latest strikes come as Gaza’s remaining hospitals operate at 10% capacity, with most medical facilities either destroyed or operating without power, clean water, or basic supplies. Rescue teams, lacking proper equipment and often under fire themselves, can do little more than document the destruction as Israel’s military campaign enters its eleventh month with no end in sight.

The international community continues to watch as the death toll climbs past 61,900, with no meaningful action taken to enforce the International Court of Justice’s orders for Israel to halt its genocidal campaign. []

