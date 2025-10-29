Israeli Strikes Kill 63 Palestinians, Including 24 Children, in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed 63 Palestinians, including 24 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, in what medics say is a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Medical sources from Gaza hospitals told Anadolu on Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes targeted several civilian areas, including homes, tents sheltering displaced families, a vehicle, a shelter, and a hospital located inside the so-called “yellow line.”

Dozens of civilians were also injured in the attacks, according to the same medical sources.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that ongoing Israeli military aggressions in Gaza continue to endanger civilians, despite calls for restraint and adherence to ceasefire terms.[]

Also Read: Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)