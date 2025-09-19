SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Police Arrest and Ban Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Sarandah from Mosque Entry

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli occupation police arrested Sheikh Mohammad Sarandah, the khateeb (preacher) of Al-Aqsa Mosque, after Friday prayers, before releasing him with a one-week ban from entering the mosque, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf said Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a brief statement, the Waqf noted that the ban is renewable but gave no details about the reason for his arrest. Israeli authorities have not issued any immediate comment.

Observers point out that mosque preachers are often restricted by Israel from addressing the ongoing military aggression in Gaza, which has continued since October 7, 2023.

The aggression has killed more than 65,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, displaced hundreds of thousands, and triggered famine that has claimed at least 440 lives, including 147 children. []

Also Read: Israeli Ongoing Aggression on Gaza Kills Nears 65,200 Civilians

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

