SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Military Kidnaps 32 Palestinians in Major West Bank Operations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

7 Views

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian youth during clashes in the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. Palestinian protesters continued clashing with Israeli security forces on Friday in various parts of the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Israeli troops fired tear gas, stun grenades and deployed a water cannon to disperse stone-throwing Palestinian youths. Friday's clashes follow days of unrest at Jerusalem's hilltop compound known to the Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army conducted a large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, detaining 32 Palestinians, injuring 10 others, and forcing dozens of families to evacuate their homes at gunpoint. The raid targeted Tubas city, the towns of Tammoun and Aqaba, and the al-Far’a refugee camp.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, all detainees were taken after field interrogations inside homes that had been evacuated in advance. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported treating 10 people injured by severe beatings, with four requiring hospitalization. Medical crews also faced obstruction from Israeli forces while trying to evacuate 30 medical cases, including 20 kidney dialysis patients, and transport a deceased person.

Tubas Governor Ahmad al-Asaad described extensive property destruction, with soldiers smashing furniture, damaging vehicles, and destroying infrastructure. He characterized this as one of the most expansive operations in months. Emergency crews worked to clear ambulance routes and provide temporary shelter for displaced families.

The Israeli army stated the operation was part of “counterterrorism” efforts conducted with Shin Bet and police forces. This occurs amid escalated Israeli military actions in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, which have resulted in at least 1,082 Palestinian deaths and nearly 20,000 arrests in the territory.[]

Also Read: Israeli Army Strikes Six Palestinians in Southern Gaza Amid Ongoing Tensions

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcounterterrorism Home Evacuations Israel Israeli army military operation Palestinian detainees Palestinian Red Crescent Tubas West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Occupation Military Kidnaps 32 Palestinians in Major West Bank Operations

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Strikes Six Palestinians in Southern Gaza Amid Ongoing Tensions

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Knesset Approves Draft Law Allowing Israelis to Own Property in Occupied West Bank

  • 19 hours ago
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Articles

Be Careful of the Trap of Deploying Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 22:25 WIB
America

Academic Boycott of Israel Doubles Despite End of Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 12:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Urges Indian Jews to “Return” to Zionist-Occupied Territories in Palestine

  • Wednesday, 26 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Military Kidnaps 32 Palestinians in Major West Bank Operations

  • 1 hour ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Spread in North Aceh, Eight Districts Submerged

  • 23 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us