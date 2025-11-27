Israeli Occupation Military Kidnaps 32 Palestinians in Major West Bank Operations

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army conducted a large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, detaining 32 Palestinians, injuring 10 others, and forcing dozens of families to evacuate their homes at gunpoint. The raid targeted Tubas city, the towns of Tammoun and Aqaba, and the al-Far’a refugee camp.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, all detainees were taken after field interrogations inside homes that had been evacuated in advance. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported treating 10 people injured by severe beatings, with four requiring hospitalization. Medical crews also faced obstruction from Israeli forces while trying to evacuate 30 medical cases, including 20 kidney dialysis patients, and transport a deceased person.

Tubas Governor Ahmad al-Asaad described extensive property destruction, with soldiers smashing furniture, damaging vehicles, and destroying infrastructure. He characterized this as one of the most expansive operations in months. Emergency crews worked to clear ambulance routes and provide temporary shelter for displaced families.

The Israeli army stated the operation was part of “counterterrorism” efforts conducted with Shin Bet and police forces. This occurs amid escalated Israeli military actions in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, which have resulted in at least 1,082 Palestinian deaths and nearly 20,000 arrests in the territory.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)