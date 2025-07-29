SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Separate West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – Two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents late Monday in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities. The attacks also left at least four others wounded and three individuals detained, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 27-year-old Mohammad Samer Suleiman al-Jamal, who was shot by Israeli forces at the northern entrance to Hebron. Israeli forces claimed al-Jamal had thrown a brick at troops during an “operational activity,” prompting them to respond with live fire. No injuries were reported among the Israeli soldiers.

In another incident, 31-year-old Odeh Mohammad Khalil al-Hathalin, a teacher and father of three, was fatally shot by Israeli settlers during an assault on the Palestinian village of Umm al-Kheir. According to Palestine TV, he was killed while attempting to help defend the village as settlers and Israeli bulldozers moved in to clear village land. Another man was injured after being struck with a hammer by a settler.

Violence was also reported in the central West Bank, where the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that armed settlers attacked the Manatir and Kisara areas near Kafr Malik, targeting local chicken farms. One Palestinian man was wounded by gunfire after villagers attempted to repel the attackers.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, at least 1,009 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank due to Israeli forces and settler violence, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us