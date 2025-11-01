Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Threatens to Execute Palestinian Detainees During Prison Raid

Jerusalem, MINA – The extremist Israeli Minister of so-called “National Security,” Itamar Ben-Gvir, has once again sparked outrage after appearing in a new video threatening to execute Palestinian detainees during a raid on one of Israel’s detention centers, Wafa reported.

The footage shows Ben-Gvir standing beside detainees who were lying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs, visibly abused and humiliated. In the video, Ben-Gvir can be heard threatening the prisoners, boasting that they were being held under “minimal conditions” and declaring that “an additional measure should be implemented, the death penalty.”

This is not the first time Ben-Gvir has made such threats. In August 2025, he appeared in another video threatening detained Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, one of the most prominent figures in the Palestinian resistance movement.

Ben-Gvir’s latest statement comes as the Israeli Knesset prepares to vote next week on a controversial bill proposing the execution of Palestinian detainees. The minister has warned that he would withdraw his support for coalition legislation if the death penalty bill is not approved.

On October 23, Ben-Gvir also appeared in footage boasting about depriving Palestinian detainees of basic rights inside Israeli prisons. During a visit to the Ktzi’ot prison in the Negev desert, he was filmed pointing through a cell window at three Palestinian detainees forced to sit on the ground in a crouched position. Around the same time, separate videos circulated showing Israeli forces physically abusing detainees in the same facility.

Ben-Gvir’s repeated threats and public humiliation of prisoners have drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organizations, which warn that such rhetoric and actions violate international humanitarian law and encourage systematic abuse against Palestinian detainees.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

