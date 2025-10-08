Israeli Forces Attack Freedom Flotilla 120 Nautical Miles Off Gaza

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG) confirmed that three vessels—Gaza Sunbirds, Alaa Al-Najjar, and Anas Al-Sharif—were attacked and illegally intercepted by Israeli military forces on Wednesday night, approximately 120 nautical miles (220 km) from Gaza.

According to the latest FFC report, crew members—including doctors, journalists, and activists—have been detained. Humanitarian aid valued at over $110,000, comprising medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies for Gaza hospitals, is currently unaccounted for.

“Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers on these vessels,” said David Heap, Steering Committee member of the Canadian Coalition to Gaza.

“This seizure is a blatant violation of international law and defies binding ICJ orders guaranteeing unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza. Our volunteers are not under Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or opposing the illegal blockade. Their arbitrary detention is unlawful and must end immediately,” he added.

The attack comes after previous illegal seizures and detentions involving the Handala and Madleen flotillas, as well as a drone strike on Conscience in European waters, which caused the vessel to catch fire.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

