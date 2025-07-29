Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation military launched another widespread kidnap campaign across various parts of the West Bank from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to reports from local Palestinian sources, at least 30 residents, predominantly young people, were abducted by occupation forces in systematic raids targeting homes in several towns.

The Palestine Information Center reports that in Arura, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli forces abducted three young men from their homes. Another individual was also abducted from Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, in the Qalandia refugee camp, a young man named Iyad Bazi was arrested by Israeli police after being summoned for interrogation at Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah.

In Bethlehem, a young man was abducted after his home in Beit Fajjar was raided.

The most intensive arrest campaign occurred in Tulkarem, particularly in the eastern part of the city, where occupation forces abducted at least 13 residents, including family members from the Nur Shams Camp. Local sources reported that Israeli forces also assaulted and mistreated residents and detainees during the arrests.

In Nablus, a young man was abducted from the Ras al-Ein neighborhood. In al-Khalil (Hebron), eight residents from the al-Fawwar Refugee Camp and one resident from the city were also abducted.

In Tubas, two young men were arrested after Israeli forces stormed their residences.

Meanwhile, in Kafr ad-Dik, Salfit region, Israeli forces injured one resident and abducted another in a violent act during the raid.

These mass abductions are part of an escalating campaign by the Israeli military in the West Bank amidst a wave of Palestinian resistance against decades of illegal occupation. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

