SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank (photo: PIC)
Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank (photo: PIC)

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation military launched another widespread kidnap campaign across various parts of the West Bank from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to reports from local Palestinian sources, at least 30 residents, predominantly young people, were abducted by occupation forces in systematic raids targeting homes in several towns.

The Palestine Information Center reports that in Arura, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli forces abducted three young men from their homes. Another individual was also abducted from Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, in the Qalandia refugee camp, a young man named Iyad Bazi was arrested by Israeli police after being summoned for interrogation at Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah.

Also Read: Israeli Human Rights Group Declares that the Nation is Committing Genocide in Gaza

In Bethlehem, a young man was abducted after his home in Beit Fajjar was raided.

The most intensive arrest campaign occurred in Tulkarem, particularly in the eastern part of the city, where occupation forces abducted at least 13 residents, including family members from the Nur Shams Camp. Local sources reported that Israeli forces also assaulted and mistreated residents and detainees during the arrests.

In Nablus, a young man was abducted from the Ras al-Ein neighborhood. In al-Khalil (Hebron), eight residents from the al-Fawwar Refugee Camp and one resident from the city were also abducted.

In Tubas, two young men were arrested after Israeli forces stormed their residences.

Also Read: Netanyahu Convenes Security Cabinet Meeting Amid Internal Disputes

Meanwhile, in Kafr ad-Dik, Salfit region, Israeli forces injured one resident and abducted another in a violent act during the raid.

These mass abductions are part of an escalating campaign by the Israeli military in the West Bank amidst a wave of Palestinian resistance against decades of illegal occupation. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Several Civilians Killed and Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

TagIsraeli occupation military Kidnap campaign West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

  • 3 hours ago
International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York (photo: X)
America

International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York

  • 15 hours ago
OIC (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Arab League, OIC Countries Condemn Israeli Knesset Vote on West Bank Annexation

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Europe

Scottish Island of Eigg Declares Boycott of Israel Over Gaza Crisis

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Palestine

Palestine Warns of Serious Repercussions Over Settlers’ Control of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 07:47 WIB
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
Palestine

10 More Die from Starvation in Gaza as Famine Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:33 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us