Israeli Dawn Attacks Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

Gaza, MINA – At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli military operations across Gaza before dawn on Wednesday, according to medical sources cited by the WAFA news agency. The attacks targeted both civilian areas and humanitarian aid distribution points.

In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for food assistance, killing four and wounding others. Simultaneously, an airstrike hit al-Thani Street in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, leaving three dead and several injured.

The latest violence comes as international condemnation grows over Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, which has claimed 61,600 Palestinian lives since October 2023. . []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

