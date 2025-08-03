Israeli Attacks Kill 18 Palestinians Across Gaza, Including Nine Aid Seekers

Gaza, MINA – At least 18 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday as Israeli occupation forces carried out shootings and airstrikes across various areas in the Gaza Strip, including attacks on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid.

According to Wafa from medical sources, 13 civilians were fatally shot near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution center north of Rafah. In a separate airstrike, Israeli warplanes bombed a school sheltering displaced individuals in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis, killing two and wounding several others.

Four more Palestinians were killed in another Israeli strike targeting people waiting for aid near the so-called Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

In addition, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli forces attacked a gathering of residents in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Since the start of Israel’s aggression on Gaza in October 2023, at least 60,430 Palestinians have been killed and over 148,722 injured, according to official figures. Thousands more are feared trapped under rubble, with emergency and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to continued Israeli bombardment.

Despite repeated calls by the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and rulings by the International Court of Justice urging action to prevent genocide and address the humanitarian catastrophe, Israel’s attacks continue without pause. []

