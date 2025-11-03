Israeli Army Kills 2 Gazans Near Rafah Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Despite an active ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army shot and killed two Palestinians in southern Gaza on Monday. Medical sources, who confirmed the deaths to Anadolu Agency, said the individuals were killed by gunfire near the al-Baraksat area, north of Rafah.

The Israeli military issued a statement claiming its forces opened fire on several Palestinians for crossing the designated “yellow line” in southern Gaza. This claim could not be independently verified by Anadolu.

The “yellow line” is a critical boundary established in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on October 10. It demarcates areas under Israeli military control in the east from zones where Palestinian movement is permitted in the west.

This incident adds to a growing list of alleged violations. According to Gaza Media Office Director Ismail al-Thawabteh, Israel has committed 194 violations of the ceasefire since it began. These reported breaches include crossing the “yellow line,” obstructing medical aid, and continuing attacks within the enclave.

Also Read: UN Satellite Report Reveals 81% of Gaza Strip Structures Damaged

The ongoing Phase one of the ceasefire deal focuses on the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The broader plan also outlines the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism that excludes Hamas.

The conflict, which escalated in October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 69,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, with over 170,000 others injured.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah