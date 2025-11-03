SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Kills 2 Gazans Near Rafah Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Despite an active ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army shot and killed two Palestinians in southern Gaza on Monday. Medical sources, who confirmed the deaths to Anadolu Agency, said the individuals were killed by gunfire near the al-Baraksat area, north of Rafah.

The Israeli military issued a statement claiming its forces opened fire on several Palestinians for crossing the designated “yellow line” in southern Gaza. This claim could not be independently verified by Anadolu.

The “yellow line” is a critical boundary established in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on October 10. It demarcates areas under Israeli military control in the east from zones where Palestinian movement is permitted in the west.

This incident adds to a growing list of alleged violations. According to Gaza Media Office Director Ismail al-Thawabteh, Israel has committed 194 violations of the ceasefire since it began. These reported breaches include crossing the “yellow line,” obstructing medical aid, and continuing attacks within the enclave.

Also Read: UN Satellite Report Reveals 81% of Gaza Strip Structures Damaged

The ongoing Phase one of the ceasefire deal focuses on the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The broader plan also outlines the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism that excludes Hamas.

The conflict, which escalated in October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 69,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, with over 170,000 others injured.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

TagAnadolu Ceasefire Violation Gaza Hamas Israeli army Middle East conflict Palestine rafah yellow line

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UN Satellite Report Reveals 81% of Gaza Strip Structures Damaged

  • 10 minutes ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 2 Gazans Near Rafah Despite Ceasefire

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Two Young Palestinians Killed in Israeli Settler Attack and Army Fire in West Bank

  • 22 hours ago
Palestinian fighters in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Three Israeli Hostages to Red Cross

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Committed 194 Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Hamas Returns Bodies of Three Israeli Captives

  • 21 hours ago
Asia

M6.3 Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills 19 People

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 2 Gazans Near Rafah Despite Ceasefire

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • 7 hours ago
International

Egypt Urges Israel to Withdraw from Five Occupied Outposts in Southern Lebanon

  • 23 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Team Secures Second Place at 2025 Asian Arabic Debating Championship in Oman

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Palestine

UN Satellite Report Reveals 81% of Gaza Strip Structures Damaged

  • 10 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Enters Peak Rainy Season: BMKG Warns of Heavy Rain and Possible Flooding

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 11:17 WIB
Africa

Jama’ah Muslimin Calls for Global Action to Address Sudan’s Humanitarian Crisis

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 07:04 WIB
International

Riyadh and Madinah Named in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us