Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Kills 10 Palestinians in Fresh Strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 10 Palestinians were killed early Monday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting both the northern and southern Gaza Strip, according to local media reports.

The Palestinian state news agency WAFA said seven people were killed and many others injured when Israeli warplanes struck a home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Three civilians also died when an Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out intense bombardment on the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City, destroying several residential buildings. Explosions were reportedly heard across the city.

Israeli artillery and warplanes also shelled the southern and eastern areas of Gaza City, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Also Read: Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Lying Over Gaza Annexation Plans

The strikes come just days after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City, a move that has sparked sharp international condemnation from governments and human rights organizations.

Israel has faced mounting criticism for its war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 people since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Israeli Army Continues Deadly Attacks on Civilians in Gaza Amid Worsening Famine

