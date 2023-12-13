Israeli Army Arrests Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has detained Ahmed Al-Kahlout, Director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital along with all the medical staff at the Hospital, the Gaza-based Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israeli forces subjected medical staff to interrogation under threat inside the hospital emergency unit,” said ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.

He revealed that the Israeli army stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after besieging it for several days.

“Israeli soldiers gathered Palestinian men, including medical staff, on the hospital grounds,” he said, expressing fear of “arrest or liquidation.”

“We urge the UN, the World Health Organization and the Red Cross to act immediately to rescue people inside hospitals and protect them,” Al-Qudra said.

On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the Israeli army had surrounded the hospital in the city of Beit Lahia. (T/RE1/P2)

