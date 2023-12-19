Israeli Army Announces Officers and Soldiers Killed in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Tuesday again announced the killing of an officer and a soldier from the Yahalom unit in fighting in the south and north of the Gaza Strip.

With the announcement the death toll announced by the occupying army since the start of the “Al-Aqsa Storm” has risen to 461, including 129 since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza on October 27 last year.

Meanwhile, Quds News media reported that on Tuesday at dawn there was a fierce clash between resistance groups and Israeli occupation forces in the Tal al-Zaatar area in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation also targeted several areas in Khan Yunis, while Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with Israeli occupation forces.

Earlier, on Monday evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said its fighters were able to target the occupation forces hiding inside a building in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip, with a TPG and an RPG bullet, clash with it, and cause one of its members to be killed or injured.

Previously, Al-Qassam published scenes of its fighters targeting occupation vehicles and soldiers entering several areas in the Gaza Strip.

The scene shows that 10 members of the occupation army were targeted, who were next to one of the tanks, with bullets directly hitting them.

The video also shows close-up images of the dead and injured soldiers of the occupation army as they were treated and evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the scene shows the occupying army evacuating a convoy of tanks and vehicles destroyed by attacks by resistance fighters.

It is worth noting that the close-up photos shown show the difficulty of taking the images by Qassam, confirming that the photos were taken by the occupying army, raising questions about how Qassam obtained them.

In his analysis of this issue, military and strategic expert Fayez Al-Duwairi said that the resistance mostly obtained it by contacting soldiers or officers who had the photos.

Meanwhile, analysts say another option is that Al-Qassam obtained it from hacking the Israeli occupation army’s cameras and equipment.

Some images show that ten people were targeted next to one of the tanks with bullets hitting them directly. (T/RE1/P2)

