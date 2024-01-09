Four more Israel Soldiers Killed by Palestinian Fighters in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army admitted, at dawn on Tuesday, that four soldiers and officers were killed and six others were injured by resistance fire during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Hebrew media as quoted by Quds Press reported that the army permitted publication of the names of four members of the Israeli army who died in confrontations with Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, namely: Sergeant Roy Tal (19 years old) from Kfar Yehoshua, a fighter in the 94th Battalion, who died in fighting south of the Strip Gaza, and reserve Major David Shortz (26 years old) from Al-Azar, a fighter in the Engineering Battalion (8219), Formation (551) “Haji Hash”, who died in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, and reserve Major Yakir Hackaster (26 years old) from Jerusalem, a fighter in the Engineering battalion (8219), Haggai Formation (551), killed in battle south of the Gaza Strip, and Reserve Major Gabriel Bloom (27 years old) from Beit Shemesh, a fighter in the 36th Division Engineering Company, killed in fighting in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

This brings the death toll among Israeli soldiers to 514 since October 7, and 182 since the start of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The “Al-Qassam” Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said yesterday that they “thwarted an Israeli attempt to free enemy prisoners in the Bureij camp (center) after special forces infiltrated the place where Israeli troops believed there were prisoners in it. The troop was ambushed, its mission was thwarted, and clashes occurred with it. “Members were killed and injured, and some special belongings of the troop were confiscated.”

In another statement, Al-Qassam said, “its fighters targeted Israeli special forces inside a house with anti-personnel bullets, killing and wounding its members near the station area in the town of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)