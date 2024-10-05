Israeli Airstrikes Kill Eight Civilians on Central Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Eight civilians were killed and others were injured at dawn in the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Nuseirat camp and the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that five civilians were killed and others were injured when the occupation’s warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Alian and Karajah families in the Al-Da’wa neighborhood, northeast of the Nuseirat camp, Wafa reports.

Two other citizens were also killed when the occupation’s warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Al-Ghafri family, northeast of the camp.

In the city of Deir al-Balah, one civilian was killed and others were injured when the occupation bombed a center for sheltering the displaced in the city’s Al-Salah School.

The occupation forces have been waging brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of 41,788 citizens and the injury of 96,794 others, most of whom are children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)