Israeli Airstrikes Bomb Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardment tonight targeted the entrances and the power generators of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, resulting in severe damage and a complete power outage across the hospital.

According to reports from WAFA correspondents on the ground, Israeli warplanes and artillery units directly struck the main power generators of the hospital which is the second largest hospital in the enclave, resulting in a complete power outage across all its departments.

In addition to the attack on the hospital’s last remaining power source, Israeli tanks positioned around the medical facility shelled its surroundings, including the main entrances, exacerbating the challenges faced by medical staff and patients in accessing the hospital.

The Indonesian Hospital has been under Israeli military siege for over four days now, with tanks deployed immediately outside the hospital. The targeting of its infrastructure by Israel is a grave violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilian institutions, including hospitals and medical facilities.

Gaza’s main and largest hospital, the Al Shifa Medical Complex, has been forcibly evacuated at several stages by the Israeli occupation army after two weeks of direct military siege. It is now used a closed military zone by the occupation forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)