Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian in Gaza, Ceasefire Violations Continue

sajadi Editor : Widi - 13 hours ago

Israeli attack on Gaza Kills Palestinian (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian civilian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City on Sunday, marking another violation of the ongoing ceasefire.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal confirmed the attack targeted a group of civilians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that over the past 72 hours, Gaza hospitals have received 17 fatalities, two newly killed and 15 recovered from under rubble along with three injured individuals due to Israeli ceasefire breaches.

The ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under debris or in the streets, as rescue teams struggle to access them amid dangerous conditions.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, Israeli violations have resulted in 266 fatalities and 635 injuries, with 548 bodies recovered from rubble. The overall death toll from Israel’s military offensive since October 2023 has now reached 69,483, with 170,706 injured.[]

