Israel Suspends All Exports from Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli authorities announced on Monday the suspension of all exports from the besieged Gaza Strip as from today, Tuesday, until further notice, Anadolu Agency has reported.

“Israel has informed the coordinating commission run by the Palestinian Authority that all goods will be prevented from being exported through the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing, the sole commercial crossing in the territory,” Palestinian sources told Anadolu.

According to the Israeli army in a statement on Monday, inspectors thwarted an attempt to smuggle explosive materials through the crossing.

“During a security check of three trucks loaded with goods coming from the Gaza Strip, high-quality explosive materials weighing a few kilograms were found hidden inside clothes bearing international fashion brands,” it claimed.

After the incident, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, with the approval of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, ordered the export of goods from the Gaza Strip through Israel to be suspended. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)