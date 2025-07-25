SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Outraged as France Plans to Recognize Palestinian State

Paris, MINA – Israel expressed anger after French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to officially recognize the State of Palestine during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 2025, Al Jazeera reported Friday.

Macron said the move reflects France’s historic commitment to peace and the Palestinian right to self-determination. He emphasized that recognition aims to strengthen Palestinian statehood while ensuring Israel’s security.

The decision positions France as the first major Western power to take such a step, sparking harsh reactions from Israeli officials. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the move as a “gift to terrorism,” warning it could pose a strategic threat to Israel’s existence. Defense Minister Israel Katz called it “a disgraceful act of surrender to terror.”

Palestinian authorities welcomed the announcement as a significant boost to their struggle for legitimacy and human rights. Analysts view the decision as a major diplomatic breakthrough amid worsening violence in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

