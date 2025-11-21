Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have issued 40 demolition and stop-work orders in the Wadi al-Hummus neighbourhood southeast of occupied Jerusalem over the past two days, according to a statement released Thursday by the Jerusalem Governorate.

The governorate reported that 30 demolition orders were delivered on Wednesday to buildings located outside the separation wall, despite the fact that the structures lie within Area A and possess official Palestinian building permits.

On Thursday, authorities issued four additional demolition notices inside the wall in areas classified as A and B, along with six stop-work orders in Area C.

The governorate condemned the measures as “a dangerous and deliberate escalation,” describing them as part of “a systematic policy to uproot Jerusalemites from their land.”

The statement highlighted that Wadi al-Hummus spans roughly 4,500 dunams, of which about 2,000 have been seized near the entrances to the separation wall. It noted that Israel has imposed a 250-meter buffer zone on both sides of the wall, based on a 2011 military order reactivated in 2015, which is being used as justification for demolition operations.

It added that Israeli authorities “facilitate the construction of thousands of settlement units while denying Jerusalemites building permits, demolishing their homes, and halting their projects,” calling the policy “a war crime and a crime against humanity.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

