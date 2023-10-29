Cibubur, Bekasi, MINA – Head of Radio Silaturrahim 729 AM Ir. Faried Talib said that Israel is afraid of prayer, so never stop praying for the Palestinian people at every prayer.

“Concrete proof that Israel is afraid of our prayers is that when the aggression occurred on October 7 until now, the first thing that Israel carried out was the massacre of places of worship in Palestine, especially in Gaza where they were bombed,” said Faried at the celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam. and Joint Prayer for Palestine with Rasil listeners at the Silaturrahim Mosque, Kalimanggis, Cibubur, Bekasi on Saturday.

He told of a trip to Gaza in 2009, at that time the towers were bombed, but what is happening now is that the mosques have been razed to the ground by Israel.

“Because of that, they are afraid of prayer, the prayers of people who are wronged, they believe will reach Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” said Faried.

He said, because basically Israel is also a heavenly religion that believes in prophets.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, apart from us, we commemorate the birth of the Prophet Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam and never let go, stop praying for our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

“I communicate almost every day with Indonesian volunteers in Gaza, they are not fighting but they are helping the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. “There are three of our volunteers, namely Fikri, Farid and Reza, they are from MER-C and their origins are from the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, they are at the forefront of helping humanity,” explained Faried.

He said, almost every day we communicate, they always provide the latest information.

“However, starting yesterday afternoon, Friday our communication was lost. “Hopefully the Palestinian people will soon gain independence,” said Faried.

He said that there might be several volunteers who would go there, but still in the context of helping humanity.

“Soon it will be winter, they will need various kinds of needs. “The urgent need is fuel to power the hospital, until today we haven’t got it because our communications were cut off yesterday afternoon,” he said.

Present as speakers for the Rasil Sharia Council were Ustaz Husein Alattas, Ustaz Abul Hidayat Saerodjie, and Ustaz Hamzah Alattas, Habib Ahmad Mustaja bin Shihab and also dozens of Rasil listeners. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)