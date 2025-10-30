Israel Installs Nearly 1,000 Barriers Across West Bank, Intensifying Palestinian Isolation

Ramallah, MINA — Israel has established nearly 1,000 new security checkpoints and physical barriers across the occupied West Bank, severely restricting the mobility of Palestinians and disrupting civilian life, according to a Palestinian government body.

The Commission Against the Wall and Settlements, a Palestinian Authority agency, reported that 916 gates, barriers, and roadblocks have been erected since October 7, 2023, marking a sharp escalation in movement restrictions within the territory.

Movement and access controls have long been a central feature of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank since it seized the territory during the 1967 Arab–Israeli War. However, residents and local officials say the current extent of fragmentation is unprecedented, effectively isolating entire communities.

The newly installed barriers include reinforced metal gates at the entrances of towns and villages, as well as internal checkpoints between major cities. In many cases, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel are permanently stationed at these access points, controlling entry and exit based on undisclosed criteria.

Palestinian residents report that the gates often operate on irregular schedules, sometimes remaining closed for several consecutive days. Many commuters are forced to sleep at relatives’ homes or walk long detours to reach workplaces, schools, or healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, Israeli military operations across the West Bank have intensified, resulting in increased civilian casualties and mass detentions. The Israeli army maintains that its operations are aimed at dismantling “terrorist networks.”

Human rights organizations argue that the growing network of movement restrictions amounts to collective punishment and violates international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the targeting of civilians under occupation.

Analysts warn that the expanding system of physical and administrative barriers — combined with settlement expansion and road segregation — is entrenching a form of de facto territorial fragmentation, undermining prospects for Palestinian socioeconomic stability and self-determination.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)