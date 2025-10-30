SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Installs Nearly 1,000 Barriers Across West Bank, Intensifying Palestinian Isolation

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Ramallah, MINA — Israel has established nearly 1,000 new security checkpoints and physical barriers across the occupied West Bank, severely restricting the mobility of Palestinians and disrupting civilian life, according to a Palestinian government body.

The Commission Against the Wall and Settlements, a Palestinian Authority agency, reported that 916 gates, barriers, and roadblocks have been erected since October 7, 2023, marking a sharp escalation in movement restrictions within the territory.

Movement and access controls have long been a central feature of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank since it seized the territory during the 1967 Arab–Israeli War. However, residents and local officials say the current extent of fragmentation is unprecedented, effectively isolating entire communities.

The newly installed barriers include reinforced metal gates at the entrances of towns and villages, as well as internal checkpoints between major cities. In many cases, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel are permanently stationed at these access points, controlling entry and exit based on undisclosed criteria.

Also Read: Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

Palestinian residents report that the gates often operate on irregular schedules, sometimes remaining closed for several consecutive days. Many commuters are forced to sleep at relatives’ homes or walk long detours to reach workplaces, schools, or healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, Israeli military operations across the West Bank have intensified, resulting in increased civilian casualties and mass detentions. The Israeli army maintains that its operations are aimed at dismantling “terrorist networks.”

Human rights organizations argue that the growing network of movement restrictions amounts to collective punishment and violates international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the targeting of civilians under occupation.

Analysts warn that the expanding system of physical and administrative barriers — combined with settlement expansion and road segregation — is entrenching a form of de facto territorial fragmentation, undermining prospects for Palestinian socioeconomic stability and self-determination.[]

Also Read: Israel Bans Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘State Security’ Concerns

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagFourth Geneva Convention violation human rights in Palestine IDF roadblocks Israel occupation 2025 Israel settlements policy Israeli checkpoints expansion Palestinian isolation Palestinian movement restrictions West Bank barriers West Bank fragmentation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Installs Nearly 1,000 Barriers Across West Bank, Intensifying Palestinian Isolation

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Launches Armed Settler Police Unit in Occupied West Bank

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:52 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace declaration, dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, at the ASEAN Summit on Sunday (photo: Kiripost)
Asia

Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 14:21 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Boosts Islamic Vocational Schools through Stronger Industry Partnerships

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Returning Bodies of Israeli Soldiers

  • Tuesday, 28 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia to Host 2025 Santri Film Festival Celebrating Islamic and Cultural Creativity

  • 9 hours ago
Europe

Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 14:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us