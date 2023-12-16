Israel Forces Kill Its Citizens Who Had Been Detained by Hamas

Families of Israeli captives hold a demonstration protesting the Ministry of Defense for the killing of captives by occupying forces (Photo: Aljazera)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have killed its citizens who were captives of resistance fighters in Gaza. Israel announced the killing as accidental.

This attracted the anger of its citizens, especially the families of the captives, and they staged a demonstration at the headquarters of the Israeli occupation defense ministry.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday evening said that the killing of three captivess was an unavoidable tragedy, and all of Israel was mourning tonight.

There has been no immediate comment from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, or any Palestinian resistance faction in Gaza, regarding what the occupying army said.

Quds Press reports, on Friday evening, the occupation army announced the killing of three of its citizens who were prisoners in Gaza. The occupation army claimed the incident occurred when the three who were in Shujaiya tried to escape and were mistaken for resistance fighters.

The Israeli occupation army admitted to suffering heavy losses during its aggression against the Gaza Strip, and announced that the death toll as of Thursday, reached 445 soldiers, including 119 officers, which means the percentage of officers reached around 27% of the number of soldiers killed.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam fighters announced the resistance faction reported the destruction of more than 500 occupation vehicles since the start of the ground aggression against the Gaza Strip at the end of October. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)