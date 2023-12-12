Media: Israel Ready to Resume Prisoner Exchange Talks with Hamas

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel is ready to continue contact with mediators for the possible release of other Israeli hostages held in Gaza, local media reported on Monday.

The new prisoner exchange deal will be carried out within the framework of a humanitarian ceasefire and include women still being held hostage, patients, injured people and elderly people, Israel’s Channel 12 said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel says there are still women being held hostage by Hamas, a claim rejected by the Palestinian militant group, which says the women are soldiers and were held while wearing Israeli army uniforms.

Hamas insisted that talks regarding the army would be held at a later stage.

According to Israeli media, Hamas still holds 137 prisoners, including 126 Israelis and 11 foreigners.

Channel 12 said Israeli officials believe the chances of reaching a new prisoner exchange deal with Hamas are unlikely next week, but Israel still believes in opening a new path, taking advantage of pressure on Hamas from fighting in Gaza.

The channel quoted a military source as saying that the intensity of the fighting was starting to pave the way for a possible prisoner exchange that should not be missed.

During the week-long humanitarian pause in Gaza, a prisoner exchange took place under Qatari, Egyptian and US mediation that resulted in the release of 84 Israelis and 24 foreigners, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including 71 women and 169 children.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)