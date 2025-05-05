SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Expands Military Aggression in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]

Gaza, MINA – Despite mounting international demands for a ceasefire, Israel is expanding its military aggression in Gaza, mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists and rejecting proposed truce agreements, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet has approved a gradual escalation of the offensive, with Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirming the distribution of mass call-up orders for reserve troops.

Netanyahu, in a statement posted on X, said the government is preparing for “the next stage” of the war. His remarks followed a missile launched by Yemeni forces that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, further intensifying regional tensions.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Israeli officials have formally rejected ceasefire terms previously agreed upon and informed mediators of their intent to continue the military campaign until the end of 2025.

Also Read: Israeli Minister Says Gaza Onslaught Aims at “Complete Occupation”

Since March 18, when Israel abandoned a US-backed ceasefire, the Israeli military has conducted continuous aerial assaults across Gaza, killing and injuring thousands. Humanitarian conditions have worsened dramatically, with over 2.3 million Palestinians relying on limited aid due to Israel’s blockade.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, while the International Court of Justice continues its investigation into genocide allegations. Despite widespread condemnation, the offensive remains heavily supported by the United States and other Western allies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Chief Warns Gaza Ground Offensive Could Endanger Hostages

TagBen Gurion Airport Benjamin Netanyahu ceasefire rejection Eyal Zamir Gaza Gaza blockade genocide humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Israel Hayom Israeli army missile attack Palestinian resistance reservists US support war crimes war escalation Western powers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Minister Says Gaza Onslaught Aims at “Complete Occupation”

  • 2 hours ago
International

Ansarallah Declares Aerial Blockade on Israel, Targets Ben Gurion Airport

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israel Expands Military Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Warns Gaza Ground Offensive Could Endanger Hostages

  • 8 hours ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Escalates Operations Against Israeli Forces in Rafah

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

40 Martyred, 125 Injured in 24 Hours Due to Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Flights Suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport After Missile Strike From Yemen

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 17:02 WIB
International

Saudi Ministry of Interior Warns of Strict Penalties for Hajj Violations

  • 23 hours ago
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Yemen Strikes Israeli Airbase with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:47 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 08:17 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
Palestine

57 Palestinians Martyred from Starvation Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 08:06 WIB
International

Armed Groups Begin Handover of Heavy Weapons in Damascus Following Agreement

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Journalists Mark World Press Freedom Day Amid Bloodshed in Gaza

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us