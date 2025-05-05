Israel Expands Military Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Despite mounting international demands for a ceasefire, Israel is expanding its military aggression in Gaza, mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists and rejecting proposed truce agreements, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet has approved a gradual escalation of the offensive, with Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirming the distribution of mass call-up orders for reserve troops.

Netanyahu, in a statement posted on X, said the government is preparing for “the next stage” of the war. His remarks followed a missile launched by Yemeni forces that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, further intensifying regional tensions.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Israeli officials have formally rejected ceasefire terms previously agreed upon and informed mediators of their intent to continue the military campaign until the end of 2025.

Since March 18, when Israel abandoned a US-backed ceasefire, the Israeli military has conducted continuous aerial assaults across Gaza, killing and injuring thousands. Humanitarian conditions have worsened dramatically, with over 2.3 million Palestinians relying on limited aid due to Israel’s blockade.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, while the International Court of Justice continues its investigation into genocide allegations. Despite widespread condemnation, the offensive remains heavily supported by the United States and other Western allies. []

