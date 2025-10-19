SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Commits 47 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 38 Palestinians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

12 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Media Office said on Saturday that Israel has committed 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10, resulting in the deaths of 38 Palestinians and injuries to 143 others, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the office urged mediators to intervene immediately to compel Israel to stop its “aggression,” describing the repeated attacks as “a blatant breach of the ceasefire decision and international humanitarian law.”

According to the report, the Israeli army used tanks, military vehicles, and quadcopter drones in attacks targeting civilians across all governorates of the Gaza Strip. The office stressed that Israel “has not adhered to the ceasefire and continues its policy of killing and terrorizing Palestinians.”

The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed daily casualties from direct Israeli fire, while the Israeli army claimed its actions were in response to violations of the “yellow line,” an area designated in the ceasefire deal from which Israeli forces had withdrawn.

Also Read: Netanyahu Announces Readiness to Run Again in Israeli Elections

Under the same ceasefire, Hamas released 20 Israeli hostages alive and handed over the bodies of 11 others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The deal, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump, also includes Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Slams Netanyahu for Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

Tagceasefire Gaza health ministry Hamas hostages international law Israel Middle East Palestinian prisoners Trump plan Violations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Slams Netanyahu for Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Commits 47 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 38 Palestinians

  • 5 hours ago
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Disarmament Without a Palestinian State Will Trigger Chaos in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
ICRC ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Factions Continue Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Under Gaza Rubble

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 14:09 WIB
Hostages release in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Hostages release in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Indonesia

Pencak Silat Confirmed as Official Sport at 2027 Asian Youth Games

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Articles

Taaruf of the Construction World: Lessons from the Collapse of Al Khoziny’s Prayer Hall

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 13:23 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Indonesia

Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

UK, Egypt, and Palestine Push for Private Sector-Led Gaza Reconstruction

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us