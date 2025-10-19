Israel Commits 47 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 38 Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Media Office said on Saturday that Israel has committed 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10, resulting in the deaths of 38 Palestinians and injuries to 143 others, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the office urged mediators to intervene immediately to compel Israel to stop its “aggression,” describing the repeated attacks as “a blatant breach of the ceasefire decision and international humanitarian law.”

According to the report, the Israeli army used tanks, military vehicles, and quadcopter drones in attacks targeting civilians across all governorates of the Gaza Strip. The office stressed that Israel “has not adhered to the ceasefire and continues its policy of killing and terrorizing Palestinians.”

The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed daily casualties from direct Israeli fire, while the Israeli army claimed its actions were in response to violations of the “yellow line,” an area designated in the ceasefire deal from which Israeli forces had withdrawn.

Also Read: Netanyahu Announces Readiness to Run Again in Israeli Elections

Under the same ceasefire, Hamas released 20 Israeli hostages alive and handed over the bodies of 11 others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The deal, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump, also includes Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Slams Netanyahu for Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed