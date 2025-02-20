Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation has allowed only six small machines for debris clearance while preventing the entry of much-needed types of machinery in the coastal enclave destroyed by Israeli forces during their genocidal war against Palestinians, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Ismail Thawabteh, director of the Gaza government’s Media Office, even the few machines that were allowed in require maintenance and spare parts to function.

“The Gaza Strip needs 500 units of heavy equipment, including bulldozers, excavators and cranes,” he added. “We are experiencing a suffocating humanitarian crisis due to the lack of heavy equipment and machinery needed to clear rubble, open roads and evacuate thousands of bodies.”

He noted that Israel’s decision to allow only six machines reflects “its [deliberate] ignorance of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.” []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)