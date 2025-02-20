SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation has allowed only six small machines for debris clearance while preventing the entry of much-needed types of machinery in the coastal enclave destroyed by Israeli forces during their genocidal war against Palestinians, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Ismail Thawabteh, director of the Gaza government’s Media Office, even the few machines that were allowed in require maintenance and spare parts to function.

“The Gaza Strip needs 500 units of heavy equipment, including bulldozers, excavators and cranes,” he added. “We are experiencing a suffocating humanitarian crisis due to the lack of heavy equipment and machinery needed to clear rubble, open roads and evacuate thousands of bodies.”

He noted that Israel’s decision to allow only six machines reflects “its [deliberate] ignorance of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.” []

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Handover of Israeli Hostages’ Bodies

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Tagconflict Gaza humanitarian aid infrastructure Israel limited equipment reconstruction RECOVERY Restrictions rubble clearance

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Israel Demolishes Four more Palestinian Homes in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 11:08 WIB
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Dispatches Another Medical Team to the Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 29 January 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

  • Tuesday, 28 January 2025 - 21:01 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Indonesia

MINA to Launch of Islamic Journalism School

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia, Turkey Strengthen Cooperation, Military Drone Factory to be Built

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:27 WIB
Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
International

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 06:20 WIB
America

90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 16:58 WIB
Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia (left), together with the Chairman of PJMI, Ismail Lutan (right), after signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Cikeas River Climate Community), Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Sunday (February 16, 2025). (Photo: IRI Indonesia)
Indonesia

IRI Indonesia, PJMI Forge Partnership for Tropical Forest Protection and Climate Action

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:24 WIB
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Sixth Phase of Prisoner Exchange, Palestinian Fighters Hand Over 3 Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 17:01 WIB
International

Afraid of Arrest, Two Israeli Soldiers Flee from Amsterdam

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza Treats Hundreds of Patients Daily

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 09:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us