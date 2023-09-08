Iran: Many Israeli Soldiers Are Under Mental Pressure

the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani,

Tehran, MINA – Many Israeli troops are suspected of being under mental pressure which results in them suffering from various “psychological and moral illnesses”.

This was conveyed by the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan’ani, in response to the recent heinous actions of the Israeli army, forcing several Palestinian women to strip their bodies so they could be searched.

Israeli soldiers, according to the Hebrew language newspaper Haaretz, entered the Ajluni family’s home in the town of al-Khalil in the southern West Bank on July 10.

Two female soldiers took his 53-year-old mother. The 17-year-old daughter and the mother’s three daughters-in-law, all in their 20s, went into the children’s room, where they were forced to undress.

While carrying a rifle and a dog, the Israeli soldier also threatened to release the dog if the Palestinian woman did not obey orders to strip naked.

The soldiers conducted body searches on the Palestinian women while they were getting dressed.

“Israel’s criminal army not only suffers from a mania of murder and terror, but also various forms of chronic mental and moral illness,” wrote Nasser Kan’ani on his X account, quoted Friday.

“The shameless insolence carried out by the Israeli military against several Palestinian women during the attack on al-Khalil is condemnable and will embarrass Israel’s supporters,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also asked the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to carry out their duties regarding this forced nudity incident. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)