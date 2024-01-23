Select Language

Latest
-142 min. agoIsraeli Ilegal Settlers Storm Jerusalem's Aqsa Mosque
-122 min. agoNine Indonesian Muslim Youth Participate in JENESYS 2024 Program in Japan
-92 min. agoMER-C Distributes 2,000 Liters of Clean Water Per Day to Gaza Residents
-84 min. ago22 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza in a Day
4 hours agoArab League Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Israel war on Gaza
Slideshow

Israeli Ilegal Settlers Storm Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli colonial settlers Tuesday morning stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, under protection from Israeli occupation police, according to local sources, Wafa reports.

Witnesses said scores of colonists entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque in separate groups, where they conducted provocative tours through the courtyards of the mosque, received explanations about the alleged “Jewish Temple,” and performed Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read:  Throughout 2023, 48,000 Israeli Ilegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tags:
Related news