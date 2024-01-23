Israeli Ilegal Settlers Storm Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli colonial settlers Tuesday morning stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, under protection from Israeli occupation police, according to local sources, Wafa reports.

Witnesses said scores of colonists entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque in separate groups, where they conducted provocative tours through the courtyards of the mosque, received explanations about the alleged “Jewish Temple,” and performed Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock. (T/RE1/P2)

