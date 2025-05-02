Indonesian Workers Rally on May Day, Present Six Key Demands to Government

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of Indonesian workers from various regions gathered in Central Jakarta on Thursday to commemorate International Workers’ Day, or May Day. The mass rally took place at the Arjuna Wijaya Horse Statue area, where participants voiced six key demands to the government. The demonstration was supported by the Labour Party and several labor unions.

These demands are expected to be formally submitted to President Prabowo Subianto, reflecting the workers’ growing concern over government policies they believe are harmful to labor rights.

Said Iqbal, President of the Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI), voiced strong criticism of the current labor regulations, particularly the Job Creation Law, arguing that it undermines job security and erodes workers’ rights. “The Job Creation Law enables indefinite contract employment and cuts essential protections for workers,” he stated during the rally.

A central demand raised by the demonstrators is the repeal of the Job Creation Law (Law No. 6/2023). Labor unions argue that the law promotes exploitative labor practices by facilitating easier termination of workers, reducing severance pay, and expanding the use of outsourcing, all of which place workers in increasingly precarious situations.

Another major call from the rally was the removal of the 4% Parliamentary Threshold and the 20% Presidential Threshold. Workers are demanding broader political representation to allow smaller parties greater participation, thus strengthening democratic inclusivity and fairness.

The demonstrators also urged the government to implement genuine agrarian reform and ensure national food sovereignty. Their vision includes equitable land redistribution and policies that support local food production, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and empower rural communities.

Further demands include the immediate passage of the Domestic Workers Protection Bill (PPRT), along with a firm stance against outsourcing and low wages. Workers emphasized the importance of legal protection and recognition for domestic workers, while rejecting labor outsourcing practices that often lead to job insecurity and inadequate pay.

In addition, workers expressed strong opposition to the proposed Health Bill, which they believe fails to uphold public health equity and ignores labor protections within the healthcare sector.

Lastly, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the labor force is calling on the public to support candidates who have a clear and demonstrated commitment to protecting and promoting workers’ rights and welfare.

The 2025 May Day rally concluded peacefully under strict police supervision. Demonstrators expressed hope that the government would acknowledge and act upon their demands in pursuit of justice, dignity, and better living standards for all Indonesian workers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

