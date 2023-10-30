Indonesian Residents in Tegal, Central Java Raise Funds for Palestinian

Tegal, MINA – A number of residents in Margasari District, Tegal Regency, Central Java took action to defend Palestine by raising funds on Sunday.

The fundraising action was carried out at the national road intersection, precisely on the main road at the Margasari Market intersection and its surroundings.

Action coordinator M Sidiq said that raising funds to help Palestine mobilized a number of volunteers from Madrasah Diniyah Takmiliyah Ula (MDTU) students and Ukhuwah Alfatah Rescue (UAR) volunteers.

“More than 30 MDTU and UAR student volunteer personnel joined in fundraising,” he said.

The fundraising action was carried out as a participant and concern for Muslims in Palestine who are being oppressed by Israeli Zionists.

The activity also aims to invite and inspire the community to participate in donating their sustenance to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Palestine.

Apart from the main roads, Akai also canvassed traders in markets and residents around the main roads.

“The response and feedback from residents was very good, many people handed over donations and even provided support to volunteers,” said Sidik.

He added that before carrying out the fundraising action, his party had informed several parties, such as the Margasari Police and Army officers.

“We previously communicated this to the intelligence and security forces at the Sector Police and Koramil,” he said.

Furthermore, the funds collected will be sent to Palestine, through the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an institution that has consistently helped Palestine.

It should be noted, according to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, as of Thursday the number of victims in Gaza who were killed by Israeli bomb attacks was more than 7,000 martyrs including more than 100 doctors and medical workers, more than 2,000 children, more than 1,000 women. and civilians, as well as more than 18,000 citizens with various injuries.

Since the Occupation launched bombing operations in the area, the Occupation has also stopped all supplies of basic necessities entering Gaza, including cutting off electricity, water and fuel supplies.

So hospital workers urgently need supplies of medical personnel and fuel for their generators as they treat thousands of people injured in the bombing. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)