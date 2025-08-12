Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – A coalition of Indonesian influencers and public figures has launched a petition urging the government to take swift and decisive diplomatic action to halt the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and ensure continuous, unhindered humanitarian access for civilians.

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta on Monday, Islamic preacher and creative artist Ustaz Erick Yusuf described the initiative as a moral call for Indonesia to play a more active role internationally.

“Neutrality is no longer an option in the face of blatant injustice,” he said.

Journalist Pizaro Ghozali Idrus stressed that a stronger diplomatic stance at international forums would reflect the will of the Indonesian people and the nation’s long-standing commitment to Palestinian independence.

Actress and influencer Inara Rusli, who serves as an ambassador for Indonesia’s Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza, highlighted the plight of women and mothers as some of the most vulnerable victims. “This petition is a voice for those who cannot speak,” she said.

The petition, initiated independently of political or institutional affiliations, calls for three main actions: immediate diplomatic intervention, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a bolder Indonesian presence in international diplomacy.

Also supporting the initiative were Michelle Santoso, Rebecca Reijman, Bella Fawzi, Savitri, Ratu Nur Annisa, Dodi Hidayatullah, and author Asma Nadia.

Organizers plan to submit the petition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the coming days and hope it will inspire similar solidarity movements across Southeast Asia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)