Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Indonesian Hospital Area in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s latest attack on the area around the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

“Indonesia once again condemns the barbaric attacks on citizens and civilian objects, especially humanitarian facilities in Gaza,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lalu Muhammad Iqba in a written statement on Friday.

Iqbal explained that the target of the Israeli rocket was the Taliza’tar area, which is very close to the Indonesian Hospital. So the RSI experiences a number of additional physical damages.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens at the Indonesian Hospital are in good condition. The three Indonesian citizens were in the basement area when the attack occurred.

Previously, the area around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was hit by 11 rocket attacks in one day.

Director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Atef Kahlout, said the hospital suffered damage due to Israeli bombing.

The Israeli Occupation Military previously accused the Indonesian Hospital of having tunnels connecting it to Palestinian fighters. However, this was denied by the hospital and MER-C. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)