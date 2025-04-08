SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Chooses Diplomacy and Negotiation Response to US Tariff Policy

Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has decided not to retaliate against the United States’ tariff policy but will instead pursue diplomatic and negotiation channels to find a mutually beneficial solution for both countries.

This approach was chosen with consideration for the long-term interests of bilateral trade relations, as well as to maintain investment climate and national economic stability.

“We were given a very short deadline, April 9, to respond. Indonesia is preparing an action plan, taking into account several factors, including imports and investments from the United States,” said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, as quoted from Infopublik.id on Monday.

On the other hand, the government is committed to continuously providing support through appropriate incentives to maintain competitiveness and business sustainability.

US reciprocal tariffs will be enforced starting April 9, 2025. Some products are exempt from the tariffs, including those protected under 50 USC 1702(b), such as medical and humanitarian goods.

Meanwhile, products already subject to tariffs under Section 232 include steel, aluminum, cars and car parts, strategic products like copper, semiconductors, wood products, pharmaceuticals, bullion (precious metals), and certain energy and minerals not available in the United States.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

