In 2024, Egypt to Increase Coffee Imports from Indonesia

Cairo, MINA – Indonesian Ambassador to Egypt Lutfi Rauf together with Trade Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo, M Syahran Bhakti S, attended the annual meeting of Egyptian coffee buyers in Damanhour City, Beheira Province, this meeting supports the sustainability of Indonesian coffee exports to Egypt representing 5.24 per cent from Indonesian coffee market share to the world.

Indonesian Ambassador to Egypt Lutfi Rauf said that the need for coffee continues to increase in the Egyptian market, especially robusta coffee beans, making Egypt a very potential market for Indonesian exporters. So, Egypt is the second largest market for Indonesian coffee exports to the global market, according to a written statement on Monday.

Based on a report by the Egyptian Bureau of Statistics (CAPMAS), Indonesian coffee bean exports to the Egyptian market in 2023 were ranked first among all countries with a value of USD 92.96 million or around IDR 1.46 trillion (exchange rate of IDR 15,871 per USD).

This year, demand from Egyptian coffee buyers increased to USD95 million or above IDR 1.5 trillion.

The Trade Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo, M Syahran Bhakti, hopes that Indonesian coffee exporters can fulfill the requests of Egyptian coffee buyers.

At the annual coffee buyers meeting, Ambassador Lutfi Rauf met with the Director of Al Amal for Agricultural Crops Ragab Shehata, Deputy Director Emad Shehata, along with Al Amal’s board of directors and company partners, numbering more than 200 guests.

On that occasion, Ambassador Lutfi Rauf welcomed Al Amal’s efforts to increase the volume of imports of Robusta coffee beans from Indonesia.

“I appreciate the importer Al Amal for Agricultural Crops who continuously imports Indonesian coffee beans. With this close relationship, trade cooperation continues to be fostered, if there are obstacles they can be communicated well for the welfare and prosperity of the people of both countries,” said Ambassador Lutfi.

Meanwhile, Director of Al Amal for Agricultural Crops Ragab Shehata said that in 2023 his company would have imported more than 4,500 tons of Indonesian coffee beans, especially Robusta coffee beans which are very popular in the Egyptian market.

Ragab said that for 2024 his company is committed to importing 5,000 tons of Indonesian Robusta coffee beans or USD 21 million.

“The Al Amal for Agricultural Crops Company would like to express its deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Indonesian representatives in Cairo, exporters and Indonesian coffee farmers who have worked hard to provide the best coffee to the Egyptian market,” said Ragab Shehata.

In a report by the Indonesian Bureau of Statistics (BPS), the value of Indonesian coffee exports to the world reached USD 1.612 billion or IDR 25.5 trillion. Of that amount, Indonesian coffee in the Egyptian market represents 5.24 per cent of the global Indonesian coffee export market share.

Several Indonesian companies that export coffee to Egypt include PT Asal Jaya, PT Taman Delta Indonesia, PT Olam Indonesia, PT Golden Coffee Bean, PT Asia Makmur, PT Ulubelu Cofco Abadi, PT Sarimakmur Tunggal Mandiri, PT Vastav, PT Sulotco Jaya Abadi and PT Kans Agro Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)