Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

Jakarta, MINA – The advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, called on Muslims to support the “Foods for Palestine” program, an initiative to provide food aid to Palestinians suffering from famine in Gaza. He emphasized that this humanitarian action is a path to attaining a noble status in the sight of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Speaking during the “gaza/">Foods for Gaza” webinar hosted by AWG on Saturday, Imaam Yakhsyallah stressed that helping Palestinians through food assistance is among the virtuous deeds that can lead to paradise.

He referenced Surah Al-Balad of the Qur’an, which highlights the virtue of freeing slaves and feeding the needy as acts of righteousness. “Among the righteous deeds mentioned in the Qur’an is feeding those who are hungry. Today, the people of Gaza are truly in that situation. Therefore, it is our duty as Muslims to help them with all our resources,” he said.

He urged Muslims worldwide not to tire in their struggle for the liberation of Palestine, stating, “Those who continue to strive wholeheartedly for the Palestinian cause are the ones who will attain a high rank before Allah, the paradise of honor.”

The webinar also featured Nita Nurhayati Hidayat, Head of AWG’s Aid Distribution Division, and Dr. Omar Shalah, a Palestinian scholar, who both elaborated on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for international Muslim support.

The “gaza/">Foods for Gaza” initiative stands as a concrete example of Muslim solidarity in the face of famine in Gaza, aiming to deliver food aid directly to victims of the blockade and ongoing aggression. []

