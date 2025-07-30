SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, called on Muslims to support the “Foods for Palestine program, an initiative to provide food aid to Palestinians suffering from famine in Gaza. He emphasized that this humanitarian action is a path to attaining a noble status in the sight of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Speaking during the gaza/">Foods for Gaza webinar hosted by AWG on Saturday, Imaam Yakhsyallah stressed that helping Palestinians through food assistance is among the virtuous deeds that can lead to paradise.

He referenced Surah Al-Balad of the Qur’an, which highlights the virtue of freeing slaves and feeding the needy as acts of righteousness. “Among the righteous deeds mentioned in the Qur’an is feeding those who are hungry. Today, the people of Gaza are truly in that situation. Therefore, it is our duty as Muslims to help them with all our resources,” he said.

He urged Muslims worldwide not to tire in their struggle for the liberation of Palestine, stating, “Those who continue to strive wholeheartedly for the Palestinian cause are the ones who will attain a high rank before Allah, the paradise of honor.”

Also Read: 8.7-Magnitude Quake in Russia Triggers Tsunami Warning for Parts of Indonesia

The webinar also featured Nita Nurhayati Hidayat, Head of AWG’s Aid Distribution Division, and Dr. Omar Shalah, a Palestinian scholar, who both elaborated on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for international Muslim support.

The gaza/">Foods for Gaza initiative stands as a concrete example of Muslim solidarity in the face of famine in Gaza, aiming to deliver food aid directly to victims of the blockade and ongoing aggression. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Innovation Turns Brackish Water into Lifeline for Brebes Coastal Village

Tagawg charity Famine Food Assistance Foods for Gaza Gaza Gaza blockade humanitarian aid Imaam Yakhsyallah Indonesia Islamic leadership Islamic solidarity Israel Aggression muslim unity Omar Shalah Palestine Palestinian crisis Quranic values Surah Al-Balad webinar

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Rights Group and Public Figures Call for Sanctions Over Gaza Starvation

  • 7 hours ago
Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

UN Conference Adopts ‘Integrated, Actionable Framework’ for Two-State Solution

  • 15 hours ago
America

Tsunami Warnings Issued Across Pacific After Massive 8.8 Earthquake Near Russia

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

  • 17 hours ago
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

UK to Recognize Palestine in September, Says PM Starmer

  • 17 hours ago
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Jakarta Weather is Thick Cloudy on Friday, August 23, 2024 (Photo: BMKG)
Indonesia

Jakarta Hit by Rain and Strong Winds This Afternoon, Calmer Weather Tonight!

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 14:03 WIB
Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
Europe

UK Prime Minister to Convene Cabinet on Gaza Crisis and Palestinian Recognition

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Asia

Australian PM Slams Israeli Claims of “No Famine in Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Indonesia

8.7-Magnitude Quake in Russia Triggers Tsunami Warning for Parts of Indonesia

  • 8 hours ago
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us