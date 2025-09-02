Hundreds of Israeli Settlers Perform Talmudic Rituals Near Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli settlers gathered on Tuesday morning at the al-Buraq Wall plaza, adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they performed Talmudic rituals and blew ceremonial horns under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police, Palestine Information Center reported.

The event is the latest in a series of escalating Israeli activities in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which have included increased settler incursions and religious provocations. These actions have raised concerns among Palestinians and international observers regarding the sanctity and historical status of the site.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation police imposed additional restrictions on Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem. At the Sheikh Saad checkpoint, located east of the city, residents and students faced delays in reaching their workplaces and schools due to intensified security measures.

The broader atmosphere in occupied Jerusalem remains tense, as movement restrictions, military checkpoints, and police raids around the Al-Aqsa compound continue to impact daily life for Palestinians.

On Sunday, the Jerusalem Governorate released a statement following the leak of video footage reportedly showing Israeli excavation and demolition activities beneath the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The footage allegedly documents damage to Islamic relics from the Umayyad era.

The Governorate warned that such excavations, often carried out secretly or without proper oversight, are part of an effort to erase Islamic archaeological evidence from the holy site. It emphasized that the ongoing destruction could undermine the mosque’s architectural integrity and historic identity, constituting a violation of international laws protecting cultural heritage. []

