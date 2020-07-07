Human Rights Center: Israel Commits 532 Violations at Gaza’s Border

PGaza, MINA – Data Center for Human Rights Al-Mizan said the Israeli Occupation Authority had committed 532 violations against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip border region, during the first half of 2020.

A report by the non-government organization on Monday said the occupation forces carried out systematic violations against Palestinians, especially those who participated in peaceful demonstrations and various workers, especially farmers. Quds Press reports.

He pointed out, the Israeli occupation attempted through this to destroy the structure and impoverishment of the Palestinian economy and impose restricted access areas that clearly violated the rules of international law.

The report also said that many farms are bombed with heavy artillery and firing workers in industrial and agricultural facilities, including farmers, sheep herders, hunters, and others.

“This Israeli targeting inflicts physical and psychological harm to these groups, destroys their property, and prevents them from carrying out their activities,” he continued.

The human rights institution called on the international community to assume legal and moral responsibilities, provide international protection to Palestinians, activate legal accountability tools, and prosecute and punish these perpetrators.

The Israeli occupation has imposed a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip, which amounts to more than two million, since Hamas won legislative elections in January 2006. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)