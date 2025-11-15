Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rains on Friday and Saturday morning flooded thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, soaking their few remaining possessions and intensifying the suffering that has persisted since the war began on October 7, 2023, Wafa reported.

The destruction of 92% of residential buildings has forced the majority of the population into tents that offer little protection from the elements.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric voiced concern that “thousands of displaced families are now completely exposed to harsh weather conditions,” raising significant health and safety risks.

In response, humanitarian partners from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have deployed rapid response teams.

Recent efforts have included the distribution of about 1,000 tents, 15,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 blankets, and winter clothing to vulnerable families in areas like Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis to mitigate the impact of the winter weather.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

