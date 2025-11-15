SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 17 hours ago

17 hours ago

8 Views

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rains on Friday and Saturday morning flooded thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, soaking their few remaining possessions and intensifying the suffering that has persisted since the war began on October 7, 2023, Wafa reported.

The destruction of 92% of residential buildings has forced the majority of the population into tents that offer little protection from the elements.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric voiced concern that “thousands of displaced families are now completely exposed to harsh weather conditions,” raising significant health and safety risks.

In response, humanitarian partners from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have deployed rapid response teams.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Impose Curfew in Hebron, Close Ibrahimi Mosque for Settler Holiday

Recent efforts have included the distribution of about 1,000 tents, 15,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 blankets, and winter clothing to vulnerable families in areas like Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis to mitigate the impact of the winter weather.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

Tagdisplaced persons displacement camps emergency shelter flooding Gaza humanitarian crisis Stéphane Dujarric UN OCHA winter weather

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

  • 12 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Shell Eastern Gaza City and Jabalia, Commit Dozens of Ceasefire Violations

  • 18 hours ago
Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s Leader Rejects Truce With RSF, Demands Rebels Lay Down Weapons First

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

  • Saturday, 15 November 2025 - 08:17 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kidnaps 15 Palestinians in West Bank Wide-Scale Operation

  • 16 hours ago
Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

  • 12 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us