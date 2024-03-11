Healthcare Workers in Gaza Operating Threatened Without Suhoor, Iftar during Ramadan

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 2,000 healthcare workers in the northern Gaza Strip will begin the month of Ramadan without suhoor (the pre-dawn) or iftar (breakfast) meals.

“Medical teams are working around the clock in northern Gaza and have nothing to eat,” Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

“The bodies of the medical teams in northern Gaza have deteriorated as a result of the lack of meals,” he added.

Al-Qudra called on international and relief organisations to provide ready-made meals to enable medical teams to carry out their work.

The month of Ramadan this year comes as the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues into its 160th day. As a result of Israeli restrictions, the residents of Gaza, especially in Gaza City and northern governorates, are on the verge of famine, in light of a severe scarcity of food, water, medicine and fuel supplies. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)