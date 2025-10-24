Hamas Expresses Readiness for Comprehensive National Dialogue with Palestinian Factions

Gaza, MINA – Hamas announced on Thursday its readiness to engage in a national dialogue with all Palestinian factions, emphasizing unity and cooperation amid ongoing challenges in Gaza and the West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement came as delegations from Hamas and Fatah met in Cairo under Egyptian mediation to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the enclave’s future governance.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem affirmed that the movement was “heading into national dialogue with open hearts and extended hands to the Palestinian Authority and other national forces,” highlighting that the Authority remains a key national institution that “cannot be bypassed.”

Qassem urged all parties to prioritize national unity and the collective interest over partisan agendas, noting the dangerous situation facing all Palestinians. He reiterated Hamas’ commitment to fully implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and called on mediators to pressure Israel to adhere to its terms.

Also Read: UNRWA: Over 61 Million Tons of Debris Cover Gaza After Two Years of Israeli War

He added that Hamas received guarantees from Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and direct assurances from the United States confirming that “the war has effectively ended.” The group has reportedly completed the first phase of the ceasefire by handing over living captives and remains, while the second phase, covering broader political and humanitarian issues remains under negotiation.

Qassem also accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, claiming it has killed 90 Palestinians since the agreement took effect and continues to block aid by keeping the Rafah crossing closed. He condemned Israel’s use of “humanitarian conditions as a political bargaining chip” and called for urgent international action to prevent further suffering in Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s military actions since October 2023 have resulted in over 68,200 deaths and more than 170,300 injuries across the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Raids Across West Bank and Jerusalem