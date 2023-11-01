Hamas Destroy 22 Israeli Combat Vehicles

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’s military wing, al-Qassam Brigades claims has destroyed at least 22 Israeli Army vehicles.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaidah promised that Gaza would become a grave for colonial troops.

“The fighters have succeeded in destroying at least 22 Israeli army vehicles so far,” Abu Ubaidah said in an official statement delivered last night, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He also said that the Zionist troops had started their ground maneuvers. Their combat vehicles have advanced to several points including northwest Beit Lahiya, northwest Gaza City, and around the Beit Hanoun border.

“Our troops have worked and are still working to block and defend [Gaza] from enemy attacks in all their locations,” said Abu Ubaidah. He said that over the last three days, Hamas fighters had launched fierce confrontations. “And even though the enemy managed to control the destroyed areas, we were able to take over their positions.”

According to him, Hamas fighters have attacked enemy tanks and vehicles with various types of anti-armor weapons. “They also use short-range missiles to attack enemy targets.”

Abu Ubaidah stated that like the Israeli military, Hamas troop movements were still at an early stage. “Gaza will become the grave of our enemies,” he emphasized while calling on fighters in Gaza to join the battle. “We informed the intermediary countries that we will release a number of foreign captives in the coming days.”

In another area, al-Qassam Brigades fighters said they had “clashed” with vehicles that had “infiltrated” the Zeitoun neighborhood in central Gaza. Its fighters claimed to be able to “blow up one of them” on the east side of the neighborhood.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel was deploying troops on a large scale and had penetrated deep into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. He admitted that there was a heavy price that Israeli troops had to pay in this ground attack.

“There are battles against forces operating [in Gaza] and the results and achievements on the battlefield are very high. Unfortunately, in war, there are also consequences, and the price of the last day is a heavy price. “Even so, we are also determined to continue and win,” he added.

Earlier today, the Israeli military announced that two soldiers were killed in Gaza and two others were seriously injured in a massive bombardment of the besieged enclave.

The Israeli army named the soldiers as Roei Wolf and Lavi Lipshitz. Both are 20 years old. This brings the death toll in Israel since October 7 to at least 1,405 people, including 317 military personnel and 58 police officers.

The Israeli military claims they have killed 50 Hamas fighters in a ground attack. However, Hamas denied this claim. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)