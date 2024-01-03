Hamas’ Deputy Chief Saleh Al-Arouri Martyred by Attack in Beirut

Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, Saleh Al-Arouri (photo: Quds Press)

Beirut, MINA – Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, Saleh Al-Arouri, was reportedly martyred on Tuesday, in an explosion at the Hamas office in Al-Musharafiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

The official Lebanese National News Agency, quoted by Quds Press, reported that apart from Al-Arouri, two commanders Al-Qassam were martyred and a number of others were injured in the targeting of the Hamas office.

Al-Arouri was born in the town of Aroura near the city of Ramallah in 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Islamic Sharia from Hebron University in the West Bank.

The senior Hamas official joined the Muslim Brotherhood at a young age and in 1985 he led the Islamic Student Action at Hebron University.

After the founding of the Hamas movement at the end of 1987, Al-Arouri joined the movement, but was then administratively arrested by the Israeli occupation army between 1990-1992 against the background of his activities.

Al-Arouri is considered one of the founders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement and began establishing the first core of the movement’s military apparatus in the West Bank in the period between 1991 and 1992. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)