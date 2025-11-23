SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Denies Israeli Claim of Ending Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Palestinian Hamas militants attend a military show in the Bani Suheila district in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 20, 2017.

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has strongly rejected Israeli media reports alleging that it informed US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff of ending the ceasefire agreement, following a series of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued Saturday, Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said the Movement had instead called on mediators and the US administration to pressure Israel to disclose the identity of the alleged gunman who reportedly opened fire at Israeli forces.

On Friday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Israeli army had killed five senior Hamas officials in Gaza, accusing the Movement of violating the ceasefire by sending a fighter into areas under Israeli control.

Resheq dismissed the allegation as a “fabricated pretext aimed at torpedoing the agreement and resuming the genocidal war,” stressing that Israel “violates the agreement daily and systematically in Gaza.”

Also Read: Israeli Army Seizes Over 1,000 Dunums of Palestinian Land in Northern Jordan Valley

He added that Hamas urged mediators to intervene immediately to ensure that Israel adheres to the terms of the ceasefire and stops attempting to evade its obligations by producing false narratives.

On Saturday, 22 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza. The Israeli occupation government claimed the attacks were carried out in response to an alleged ceasefire violation by Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 21 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza in Major Ceasefire Violation

Tagairstrikes ceasefire conflict Doha Gaza Hamas Israel mediators Palestine Political Statement

