Hamas Denies Israeli Claim of Ending Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has strongly rejected Israeli media reports alleging that it informed US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff of ending the ceasefire agreement, following a series of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued Saturday, Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said the Movement had instead called on mediators and the US administration to pressure Israel to disclose the identity of the alleged gunman who reportedly opened fire at Israeli forces.

On Friday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Israeli army had killed five senior Hamas officials in Gaza, accusing the Movement of violating the ceasefire by sending a fighter into areas under Israeli control.

Resheq dismissed the allegation as a “fabricated pretext aimed at torpedoing the agreement and resuming the genocidal war,” stressing that Israel “violates the agreement daily and systematically in Gaza.”

He added that Hamas urged mediators to intervene immediately to ensure that Israel adheres to the terms of the ceasefire and stops attempting to evade its obligations by producing false narratives.

On Saturday, 22 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza. The Israeli occupation government claimed the attacks were carried out in response to an alleged ceasefire violation by Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

