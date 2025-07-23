Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, 7 Wounded in Gaza Attack

Gaza, MINA – The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced on Wednesday that its fighters carried out a deadly attack on Israeli forces in southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the group, an Israeli unit was targeted with an anti-personnel mine in eastern Rafah, resulting in the death of one Israeli soldier and injuries to seven others. Hamas also stated that an Israeli helicopter was seen evacuating the wounded from the scene.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.

The attack comes as Palestinian resistance groups continue to conduct coordinated strikes against Israeli forces nearly 22 months into the war that began on October 7, 2023. These operations are seen as signs of Israel’s ongoing struggle to achieve its military objectives in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military figures report that since the start of the war, at least 895 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,112 injured.

On the Palestinian side, over 59,200 people, most of them women and children have been killed in the Israeli military campaign, which has left Gaza’s infrastructure devastated, the health system collapsed, and severe food shortages throughout the enclave. []

